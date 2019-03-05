Play to revive untold stories of the partition in 1947

things-to-do

Coming at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are rising, the play becomes even more relevant, as it urges us to take a leaf out of history books and be cognisant of the many lives that are impacted by war

This Sunday, attend a play directed by Kiran Pavaskar which will revisit stories around the lives of those displaced during partition, as well of those affected in its gruesome aftermath.

Starring Kanchan Khilare, Priyanka Khatri, Pratiksha Asgaongar, Shivam Singh and Shubham Goswami, Posheeda (Urdu: invisible), is based on the book Kitne Hindustan by Bano Sartaj and will be staged at multiple locations around Mumbai this month.

ON: Today, 7.30 pm onwards

AT: The Cuckoo Club, Mac Ronells Compound 5AA, St Andrews Road, next to Candies, Bandra West.

CALL: 9619962969

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 249

