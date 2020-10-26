Play with paper

Those who have seen the movie Inception will understand the sort of magic that creating different architectural dimensions can lead to. But it doesn't have to be as complicated as the Christopher Nolan movie. Join a workshop where participants can simply use paper to make 3D structures that channel the sort of dreamy world built in the film. The art is called paper engineering. The idea is to create a toy room of sorts made only out of paper, a miniature world of your own. The session will be conducted live, and is aimed at intriguing children about the possibilities of art. Ensure that they carry scissors, glue, scale and a tape.

On October 30, 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

