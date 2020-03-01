Playdate for li'l ones

Happy Planet

Their interactive play area provides families with a sense of community in a modern, safe and clean environment where children can play and learn. Built on the philosophy of designing a great experience for parents and kids alike, there is an interactive trampoline park, an arcade zone, a sand pit, a multi-level ball pool, snow park and role play section. In fact, the South Mumbai outlet has a spa and lounge for parents, so that they can enjoy some pampering while the kids are taken care of.

Prices: Rs 300 onwards

At: Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla, and Fort

Jokai Playscapes

This three-level play area promises to give physical, intellectual, visual and interactive play engagements to little ones. There is the toddler zone for kids aged two to four years and the high activity zone for kids aged five and above, where they can run, jump, climb, crawl and balance—all great exercises in the form of play. In fact, their equipment is designed to pose healthy risks, so that kids stay engaged and challenge themselves through play. There’s a salon too. Mommies, are you listening?

Prices: Rs 400 onwards

At: Gurumauli Co-operative Society, opposite Versova police station, DN Nagar, Andheri West

Funshalla

This zesty, vibrant soft play area has an adventure zone, sand play zone, trampoline and offers wall climbing too. The staff is trained to handle, monitor and look after the kids. They also have a café that serves healthy eats (no packaged foods or aerated drinks). Moms can have a healthy kitty party.

Prices: Rs 400 onwards

At: Shed 2, Jetha Compound, Dr B Ambedkar Road, Byculla

Kiddington

The unique indoor play area is designed to make children’s imagination fly. It features climbing, crawling, sliding and other exciting activities meant to stimulate children, enhance their motor skills and build physical agility.

Prices: Rs 350 onwards

At: 97-A, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West

The Riot Room

This place was started to provide a safe environment to kids, to experience the benefits of free play.

Prices: Rs 300 onwards

At: A2, Kothari Warehouse No. 3, near Laxmi Snacks, Happy Valley, Manpada, Thane West

