Player-umpire clash mars U-16 MSSA hockey final

St Stanislaus were reduced to 10 players in the boys' under-16 Division-I final against Don Bosco (Matunga) of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the SAI ground, Kandivli on Saturday when one of their players was shown the red card by umpire Ignatius D'Souza.

"He was first shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour. After he had clashed with two Don Bosco players, he picked up the opponents' stick and flung it away and that prompted me to caution him with a yellow card [temporary suspension]. He protested my decision and questioned me, using abusive language. I immediately showed him the red card but he continued to hurl abuse at me and did not leave the playing area. I did not restart the game and ensured he left the playing field," D'Souza told mid-day.

However, St Stanislaus manager George Esteves refuted the charges and denied that the player had used abusive language. "He was shown the yellow card for no reason. He did not do anything wrong and was surprisingly shown a yellow card and as he started to walk to the sin bin all he did was question the umpire's decision and was immediately given the red card.

"Later, the umpire started to abuse him and even left the playing field, threatening to assault the youngster," explained St Stanislaus coach Esteves. Don Bosco beat St Stanislaus (Bandra) 3-0 for the title.

