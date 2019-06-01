Players get candid about the success of ACB

television

The participants tell us their experience, expectations and who they have been loving in the tournament

Abhilash Chaudhary

Dilip Agarwal's Actors Cricket Bash has started off with a bang and the matches have been going incredibly well. The participants tell us their experience, expectations and who they have been loving in the tournament.

Abhilash Chaudhary

The experience was good and whenever we speak about ACB, we think of a game of real cricket comes and that's always a good experience. This is a platform where every actor has come together and got a platform to play. Performance-wise every key player from the individual teams are performing their best; Shiv has played well, Savant has played well so there are many people who have played well. I am expecting from myself as well as from my team that we win the matches with a good rate so that we can play in the finals

Ajay Mehra

It was like a festival to me, like many celebrities were on the ground for one call that was the sport that's called cricket and it was close to real cricket. I have been playing cricket for 15-16 years and I have been kept observing the IPL and the world cup so it was close to IPL and that kind of energy level. I was happy with my team as well. Performance-wise, I would like to say one name that is Dilip Agrawal. He just asked us to come together for one call but individually if I would like to take one name then that is Jay Bhanushali. I mean Ahmedabad, Chennai and Delhi, we are sailing in the same boat, three of us have won one matches each so my expectation is only for my team because we are on another side, we won from Chennai and we lost from Delhi and Chennai lost both the matches from us so I would definitely go for my team.

Abhishek Kapur

The experience till now has been pretty good and since I am playing from the Chennai team, we have lost both the matches but both the matches were very close and the experience was very good. I wanted to be on the winning side. Still we have one game against Delhi and we have to win that if we want to enter the finals. I think Shiv from Mumbai has done very good batting in both the matches. He has scored 98 and he is by far on of the best batsman in the tournament till now and it's been a good tournament and we are looking for the game against Delhi. Well, I don't have any expectations as such, we have to go and win big and Mumbai should beat Ahmedabad that's the only chance we have to reach the finals. We have to win with a very good margin because if we win then the points of all the team would become equal. We have to win with a good run rate and our first target is to win the match and we have to bounce back very strongly to get the victory.

Raunakk Bhnder

The experience is really very good as we go for entertainment but there on the field there's this feel of India- Pakistan where everyone craves for winning the game. We all play passionately and nobody wants to lose. Shiv Narayan who is playing for Mumbai has really performed well. Our match which is on 1st against Mumbai is a do or die match and we are expecting to win that match first and later win the finals. If we win our both the matches then our finals would also take place against Mumbai, so we want to win both the matches and take the cup away.

Chaitanya Choudhary

Well, the experience was amazing and we have a fantastic team, so playing with these guys has been an excellent experience. I think Shiv is really performing well as a batsman, he is really giving us the starts which are really helping us in this format, and he is been staying till the end. I think he is been performing really well. We are a good team and we don't keep expectations on the day and we try our best to win for what we are playing for.

Anuj Khurana

It was a wonderful experience. I enjoyed every moment of it, and I enjoyed every day. Shiv Narayan is really performing well and he is the toughest contender for now. Well, we are geared up as it is a do or die situation and everyone is really very excited about it.

Kashish Thakur

It was a great experience playing with actors who are not cricketers. They play so much better than the rest. There were so many good batsmen and we had a lot of fun while playing the game. According to me, I guess every player was performing well. For example, Ribbu is a very good batsman and wicketkeeper. At the same time, Karan Wahi as a captain did a fab job in encouraging the team during the game. However, everyone played nicely but Karan, Ribbu, Abhishek Kapoor deserve a special mention. We expect to win obviously, and not only winning but we want a good run rate so that we get qualified for the finale only if Ahmedabad loses. We want to go ahead and win the finale match also.

Kunwar Amar

It was very good because it has been so many years since I haven't played in the field with a seasoned kit. It was like re-living all those memories of my school and college days again. Initially, we all played well. Abhishek Kapoor is a good batsman. Kunal pant coming across as a good player is a very good surprise in batting. So there were a couple of people like Manoj also hit some amazing sixes. The whole team wants to win the match and go into the finale with a good margin. the whole team is unitedly doing net-practice to brush up themselves. and also to sort our mistakes and not to repeat it again. as we are struggling a lot with the balling part. So we are going ahead with a positive attitude.

Ribbu Mehra

From the first day, it been an amazing experience. From the cricket conditions to the presentation, it has been spot on. Live telecast has added flavour to the tournament. I am watching live the matches played by other teams. The Only thing that is missing is the cheer by Cheer Girls.. just kidding! From our team, Abhishek Kapur is playing sensibly, Abhilash, Kashish, Kunal Pant, Manoj have been performing well. I have been decent as well. We are just missing our Captain Karan Wahi's top form. Next match with Delhi Titans is Do or Die match for us so we will go with our full strength. We will be having a different strategy so that we can win with a big margin and can boost our Net Run Rate up! Hoping for the best.

