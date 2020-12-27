Players' voting rights in focus at MCA AGM today

Thanks to the Justice RM Lodha Committee's recommendation, international players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sandeep Patil and Vinod Kambli cast their vote for the first time in Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) elections last October.

However, if MCA passes a resolution to amend the voting rights of its international cricketers in today's Annual General Meeting, the cricketers will remain only members of the association.

Around 32 club members sent a letter to MCA on December 2, proposing an amendment to the clause in the association's constitution. But former Mumbai batsman and Shivaji Park Gymkhana cricket secretary Sushant Manjrekar withdrew support to modify the clause.

'I withdrew my stand'

"Someone has mistakenly taken my signature on it [proposed resolution] and I trusted him blindly. But I withdrew my stand and officially conveyed it to MCA that I am not in favour of revoking voting rights to international players," Manjrekar told mid-day on Saturday.

Former India opening batsmen Ghulam Parkar and Kenia Jayantilal strongly opposed these proposed changes too.

Surya to lead Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Salil Ankola-led Mumbai senior team selection committee announced a 20-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team, while wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare is his deputy.

Elections for GC spot

Voting among MCA members will be part of the process at today's AGM to form the Governing Council for the Mumbai T20 league. While one nomination will be from the Indian Cricketers' Association, MCA members will nominate two members, out of which, one will be the chairman. While the ruling Bal Mahaddalkar group has proposed the name of Milind Narvekar and former selector Deepak Jadhav, the Apex Council has proposed Narvekar and Suraj Samat.

- Harit N Joshi

