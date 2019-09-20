Playing along

A music gig normally involves people in the audience either sitting and soaking the music in if it's that sort of a concert or dancing their feet off if the songs are meant to lift you up. It's a one-way street, in other words, where the artiste performs on stage and the audience comprises passive listeners. But an event at a Bandra pub will now change that equation. People are being encouraged to bring their own instruments along and, if they feel up to it, get up on stage and jam with the artiste for the night.

That artiste is Ralcus Aguiar, who's been fed as a musician on a steady diet of guitar legends like Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page. He was also a member of the independent act, The Tripps. Aguiar will belt out easy-to-approach tunes that you can also join in playing. What's more? The menu for the entire duration of the three-hour long jam session is a special one with drinks and nibbles priced at only '99. So keep your wallet light, pack your instrument, and head to the watering hole for a musical weekend fuelled by cheap booze and grub.

ON August 22, 6 pm to 9 pm

AT Door No 1, Shop 1 and 2, Ankleshwar, ONGC Colony, Reclamation, Bandra West.

CALL 9082046382

FREE

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates