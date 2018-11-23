Playing for India was more important than acting, says Rahul Bose

other-sports

He was part of the 'Redefining Stories' panel at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Bose says when he actively played rugby for India internationally, he chose films according to his sports calendar. He was part of the 'Redefining Stories' panel at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Asked about his transition from being an actor to a director, Rahul, who first helmed "Everybody Says I'm Fine" and then directed the 2017 film Poorna, said: "It was not calculative." Rugby is the only calculation, moderator and popular cinematographer Aseem Bajaj prodded Rahul.

He said: "When I was playing for India, I would look at the rugby calendar and see the two main tournaments, and took up films only if they didn't clash with both tournaments, because playing for India was more important for me than acting in films."

