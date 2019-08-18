Playing it cool

sunday-mid-day

Gaming on a PC wouldn't be complete without a few indie videogames to challenge the status quo. Jaison Lewis curates the best from 2019, so far

My Friend Pedro

This game is a John Wu movie at its best. It is a non-stop five-hour adrenalin rush, shooting and killing people from one room to the next. Instead of focusing on a non-existent storyline, featuring an imaginary banana called Pedro, it lets you give your full attention to getting your kill done in the most fun way possible. My Friend Pedro's mechanics let you use pans to ricochet bullets, kick body parts mid-air and skateboard through levels—all in bullet time. Just don't get shot too much.

Price: Rs 529

Islanders

Islanders is a minimalist city building game that takes you from one island to another larger one as you build complicated cities on them. The maps in the game are procedurally generated and your objective is to use the few building types provided to build bustling cities. While it is inspired by games like Simcity, this is far from it. The gameplay and strategy are different and keeps things interesting as your city grows.

Price: Rs 219

Draugen

Draugen is a first-person mystery game set in Norway in the 1920s. You take on the role of Edward Harden, who is on a quest to find his sister Elizabeth after she went missing. You are accompanied by your ward, Lissie and together you must unravel the darkness below the surface of a quaint coastal community. The game has over three hours of gameplay and the narrative, which is mostly conversations between Edward and Lissie, keeps things interesting.

Price: Rs 529

Astrologaster

This is based in 1592 London, you play a doctor that cures patients using astrology. There is a nice singing intro for the patients that come to you. The dialogues are hilarious and they just make the game so much more than it is. The actual game is simple puzzles. Since the content in the game is so specialised, it won't be long before you end up finishing the game.

Price: Rs 349

Whispers of a Machine

This takes you back to an era of point-and-click adventure games, adding a few twists to the genre. You play a cybernetically enhanced human called Farah England, who is investigating a string of violent murders. The game has an interesting story and your interactions govern the implants and the powers you will have later in the game. Whispers of a Machine is divided into four chapters and each chapter occurs over the course of a single day.

Price: Rs 459

Blazing Chrome

If you love Contra, you are going to love Blazing Chrome. This is a classic run-and-gun with awesome music and retro graphics that will take you back into time, where gaming was simple and fun. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where humans battle robots. You play as one of two characters who were part of a failed suicide mission. The game lets you pilot vehicles and get machine gun powerups similar to the way Contra used to dish them out. There are also bots to help you out.

Price: Rs 489

Ape Out

With a top-down view, Ape Out has you playing an escaped Ape that needs to use its strength, wit and primal instinct to free itself. The maps are all procedurally generated to keep things fresh—you can tear down enemies, use them as shields and go crazy. Ape Out is an explosion of colour, music, and style and is as fresh, as it is entertaining. The levels are short, but they are replayable and challenging. You Ape can take only two hits and there is a fair bit of strategy involved in keeping your protagonist alive.

Price: Rs 479

