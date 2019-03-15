Playing it write

things-to-do

The realisation that regional plays had run out of new scripts due to various reasons is what prompted Being Association to organise a competition

Ratna Pathak Shah

The realisation that regional plays had run out of new scripts due to various reasons is what prompted Being Association to organise a competition that attracts playwrights from across the country to submit fresh scripts and stand a chance to get their play staged. Now, the third edition of Sanhit Manch, as the competition is called, has been announced. Interested participants can submit an original, adapted or translated play for the Hindi category, or an original script for the Marathi category before April 10.

The competition is open to everyone, and the three best Hindi scripts — chosen by senior theatre personalities Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Tiwari and Ranjit Kapoor — shall be awarded a prize of '50,000.

Entries open till April 10

CALL 9372377093

LOG ON TO beingassociation.com

FREE

