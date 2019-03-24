Kishori Shahane Vij will play PM Indira Gandhi in Omung Kumar's film PM Narendra Modi

bollywood

The makers of PM Narendra Modi felt that Kishori Shahane Vij looked a lot like PM Indira Gandhi

Kishori Shahane Vij

Kishori Shahane Vij plays Indira Gandhi in Omung Kumar's upcoming film, PM Narendra Modi, which has Vivek Oberoi play the title role. The makers selected her after a look test.

They felt she looked like the late prime minister. Vij played Kangana Ranaut's mother in Hansal Mehta's Simran (2017). The veteran actor balances her commitments in the Marathi industry with Bollywood and modelling assignments. She was last seen on the small screen on Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

Kishori Shahane Vij is best known for her roles in Marathi films like Ek Daav Dhobi Pachhad and Prem Karuya Khullam Khulla, and Hindi films like Mohenjo Daro. Omung Kumar last directed the film Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. He is also known for his directorial Sarbjit starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda.

On PM Narendra Modi being termed a propaganda film, Kumar said, "It's not a propaganda film. Because it's coming out at this point in time, people are talking like that. People release their films on Diwali or Eid. I am releasing my film during this time (election time) because it's the right time for me."

