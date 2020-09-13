Playing XI

You won't hear Britni Church complain about her kids, ever. The 31-year-old soccer mum from Kansas is mother to 11. Church desperately wants to have more children despite being pregnant for more than 10 years. "I love having a big family—there's always someone to talk to," she said to Mercury News. Church and her husband Chris, 28, share regular updates about their family on Instagram.



Pizza night at the Churches' house. Pics/@our_large_family_life, Instagram

Church began making babies in 2004, when she was 16. Her first child, Crizman, is 15 years old now. Britni and her former partner brought four more kids into the world—Jordan, 14; Caleb, 13; Jace, 12 and Cadence, 10—before deciding to call it quits on their marriage in 2010. Her sixth pregnancy was an unexpected one and she gave birth to Jesalyn in 2012. Apparently, she "felt lots of shame about getting pregnant the sixth time" initially. However, the shame evaporated when Jesalyn was born.

Church was a single mom for three years after her sixth kid's birth. She met her husband Chris in 2014 and over the next five years, she gave birth to Silas, Christopher, and triplets Oliver, Asher and Abel. Having so many children doesn't come cheap though, as the couple spends Rs 22,000 per week, just on groceries, which includes five boxes of cereal, 66 cartons of milk and 600 diapers.



Triplets Oliver, Asher and Abel on their first birthday party

Rs 22,000

Money spent by the Churches on groceries every week

Four dolls and a funeral

Japanese artist holds memorial services for unusable sex dolls of heartsick owners



Representation pic

An artist is catering to a particularly morbid need of kinky people, by holding memorial services for their sex dolls that have outlived their use. "[Many] love them as if they were human members of their family," said Leiya Arata, the founder of the Love Doll Funeral services in Osaka, Japan. For Rs 59,000, customers can have their sweethearts swaddled in burial attire and placed in caskets. Porn actress-turned-Buddhist monk, Lay Kato presides over the memorials.

Arata describes Kato as the foremost authority on sex dolls. No one "offers an appropriate ceremony better than her," said Arata. The funeral—complete with candles and mourning sex dolls—is so realistic that passers-by have ended up calling the police after mistaking the dolls for cadavers. Arata felt that "there was a real need," for such funerals and decided to step in to fill the creepy gap.

Birds made of feather



Pic/@hannahbullenrynerart, Instagram

Hannah Bullen-Ryner is making a name for herself on the Internet with her detailed bird portraits using twigs, leaves, flower petals, and berries.A trained painter, a photographer and a mom of three, Bullen-Ryner loves going back to nature, as it helps her cope with her anxiety. She only uses natural materials and doesn't use permanent fixings.

Black beauty

A black alpaca born in Scotland could fetch its keepers as much as $2,500 (about R1.84 lakh). Tia was born to proud parents Lola and Jack at the Auchingarrich Wildlife Park. Alpacas are highly valued for their fur, with the rarest being black and white. Pic/Fox News, Facebook

Much ado over rice

Author Shiv Ramdas's Twitter thread describing the comedy of errors his brother-in-law had inadvertently landed himself in, has gone viral. Ramdas' tweeted: "OMG my brother-in-law, the gift that never stops giving, was tired of being sent to get rice every day so he decided buy in bulk and talked to a shop about it, wires got crossed, now there is a literal TRUCK FILLED WITH RICE outside the house and my sister is losing her s*** lmfao." Sounds like someone bit off more than they could chew.

Grandad tries to swat a fly, blows up kitchen



Representation

An 82-year-old French man, who has not been publicly identified, accidentally blew up part of his house while trying to kill a fly. According to France Bleu, he sat down to eat dinner, but a bug kept annoying him. He began to swat the fly with an electric racquet, not realising that a gas canister was leaking inside his house. Luckily, he escaped with minor injuries.

Tiny teapot proves to be a major jackpot



Pic/@HansonsUK, Twitter

An Englishman cleaning his home during the lockdown found a centuries-old wine ewer in his garage. It resembles a teapot and could fetch as much as R95 lakh. According to Hansons Auctioneers, it may have once belonged to a Chinese emperor. It is an enamelled object, yellow in colour and with blooming flowers on it. "This has to be the best lockdown find ever. It is such an exciting discovery," said Charles Hanson.

