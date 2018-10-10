Playtime gets posh for kids at Kurla's Bhabha Hospital

national

Paediatric patients enjoying themselves in the playroom at Kurla's Bhabha Hospital

Kurla's Bhabha Hospital has been ringing with the laughter of little ones. It is no wonder as the hospital has become the first peripheral hospital in Mumbai to come up with a children's playroom for in-door paediatric patients.

The colourful room with walls painted with pictures of animals and animated characters have all kinds of toys to keep the kids happy and occupied. The playroom has been created under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) new proposal for the advancement of city's peripheral hospitals. The initiative has been taken by NCP corporator and health committee member Saeeda Khan.

Khan told mid-day, "Many times, paediatric patients have to undergo prolonged treatment. They often get bored and nag their parents to take them back home. Hence, we thought of creating a playroom, where they can play along with children their age." Tata Memorial Hospital has a similar room for the paediatric oncology department. But the one in the Kurla hospital, which was inaugurated a week back, is the first in any BMC-run peripheral hospital.

"The playroom is attached to the paediatric ward, so children can play whenever they want to. There are nurses to keep an eye on them round the clock, so that they don't hurt themselves while playing," said Dr Shashikant R Wadekar, chief medical superintendent, peripheral hospitals.

The 120-sqft room has a variety of toys, such as cars in the shape of animals, circle bead maze and puzzles.Dr Wadekar said, "When a sick child gets exposed to an environment-friendly ward, it cheers him/her up, and, subsequently, helps in faster recovery."

16

No. of peripheral hospitals in the city

