Pleasant weather conditions in Delhi

national

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 28 and 13 degrees respectively," the weatherman said. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29.7 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively

Representational picture

Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in the national capital Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.56 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, a Met department official. The humidity oscillated between 84 and 25 per cent. The Met office has forecasted clear skies along with mist on Wednesday morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 28 and 13 degrees respectively," the weatherman said. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 29.7 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever