'Please kiss your bride', says flight crew as couple get married mid-flight

Sydney (Australia): An aviation-loving couple got the wedding of their dreams after they said "I do" on an Australian commercial flight from Sydney to Auckland. Aviation enthusiasts Cathy Valliant from New Zealand and David Valliant from Australia, married in a ceremony that took place 34,000 feet above the Tasman sea, between the two countries.

According to a report in CNN, the ceremony was officiated by a ground crew member of the Jetstar Flight 201 in which the couple, who met online while playing an airplane game in 2011, pledged their love and commitment to each other. Cathy said in a statement, "Our love for aviation brought us together."

After meeting online, the couple met in person in 2013 and a few years later, David planned to propose Cathy in a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne, but was nervous to do so. "But he eventually proposed that evening," the bride added

The couple, currently residing in Melbourne, had a legal wedding at the Sydney Airport but the ceremony mid-flight was the memorable one. Cathy said that she wanted to do something memorable on the wedding day. Thus she took to Jetstar Australia’s Facebook page and posted her idea to have a ceremony mid-flight, to which the airline agreed and made the necessary arrangements for the wedding.

"We wanted it to symbolize our love for aviation, our love for Australia and New Zealand and our love for each other. I thought: I'll be cheeky and ask Jetstar," Cathy said. A representative from the airline company said that the co-passengers were notified of the wedding and its filming, without giving away the details. They also gave a provision for passengers to change flights without any charge.

Robyn Holt, the ground member who officiated the ceremony, with no cost, called it a special occasion as she conducted a wedding for the first time mid-flight. "Being a part of Cathy and David's day and celebrating their love and their passion for aviation was unforgettable. The passengers enjoyed being a part of it too," Holt added.

