Pliskova gushes about hubby on first anniversary
The couple had a quiet wedding in Monte Carlo with 20 invitees in attendance
Tennis star Karolina Pliskova, who secretly wed her agent Michal Hrdlicka last year, posted a picture with him celebrating their first wedding anniversary and wrote: "Already 1 year we survived! love you @michal_hrdlicka."
Already 1 year we survived! love you @michal_hrdlicka
The couple had a quiet wedding in Monte Carlo, where they live, and got married with 20 invitees in attendance.
Karolina Pliskova is a Czech professional tennis player. She is a former world No. 1 and is currently ranked No. 3 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association
