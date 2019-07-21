Pliskova gushes about hubby on first anniversary

tennis

Karolina Pliskova and Michael Hrdlicka

Tennis star Karolina Pliskova, who secretly wed her agent Michal Hrdlicka last year, posted a picture with him celebrating their first wedding anniversary and wrote: "Already 1 year we survived! love you @michal_hrdlicka."

The couple had a quiet wedding in Monte Carlo, where they live, and got married with 20 invitees in attendance.

Karolina Pliskova is a Czech professional tennis player. She is a former world No. 1 and is currently ranked No. 3 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association

