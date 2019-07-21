Search

Pliskova gushes about hubby on first anniversary

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 11:22 IST | mid-day online desk

The couple had a quiet wedding in Monte Carlo with 20 invitees in attendance

Karolina Pliskova and Michael Hrdlicka

Tennis star Karolina Pliskova, who secretly wed her agent Michal Hrdlicka last year, posted a picture with him celebrating their first wedding anniversary and wrote: "Already 1 year we survived! love you @michal_hrdlicka."

 
 
 
Already 1 year we survived! ðð love you â¤ @michal_hrdlicka

A post shared by Karolina Pliskova (@karolinapliskova) onJul 19, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

The couple had a quiet wedding in Monte Carlo, where they live, and got married with 20 invitees in attendance.

Karolina Pliskova is a Czech professional tennis player. She is a former world No. 1 and is currently ranked No. 3 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association

