Plug loopholes so that sexual assaults stop

editorial

Reports of sexual assaults continue to flood the media as crimes against women continue unabated, through all the awareness campaigns in the past few years. We must take heart from the fact that more women are coming forward to report sexual assaults against them. Recently, this paper ran a shocking report about a girl raped in a moving local train. The tide of sexual violence proves that punitive measures need to be very stringent.

It is disappointing to read that a 46-year-old rape accused, nabbed for raping a minor fled from Versova police custody recently. The accused was taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for a medical examination when he requested the cops to be allowed to go to the toilet. He then escaped from the toilet window.

One is also taken aback on reading how easily this man seems to have escaped from police custody. Since he feigned feeling unwell, a police personnel went to fetch water for him, the other was doing paperwork and this man escaped. We need more personnel on guard or simply, the two appointed must keep constant watch on the accused.

The cop should not have gone to fetch water, or seen through the ruse of the illness. It is important that this man is caught quickly. Sexual offenders may repeat the act, they may be serial predators. Or, he may stalk the survivor. He has to be caught of course for legal reasons but also to send a message about punishment for sexual crimes.

On a related track, the toilet windows may need bars. He may have had an accomplice helping in the escape. This escape on the face of it sounds facile. Nab this man quickly and plug loopholes so that such incidents do not recur. He may be a danger to others too.

