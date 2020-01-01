Plunged into electoral politics

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I decided to give politics a shot this year and it has been a life-changing decision. I have known boxing all my life and the sport has given me everything, right from the World No. 1 ranking to an Olympic medal and now success on the professional circuit, too.

But the world of politics was new to me. Since this was unknown territory, I was a bit cautious; confident nevertheless, because I knew that my intentions were right. I believe that a person should stand up for his/her rights and question the government in power. The youth in particular are our future and I feel that they have the power to bring about change.

As a candidate [Congress ticket], I tried to meet as many people as I could in the South Delhi constituency and learn of their problems. It was one of my most humbling experiences. I heard of challenges they faced with regard to health, jobs, a rising crime rate, etc. These are not easy to tackle since they are long-standing problems. But if you can assure the public that you will strive hard to help them, that's enough. People trust you and I was touched by the their reaction.

Many of them immediately recognised me and showed their support through their votes. Though I did not win, l am determined to contest again. I'm convinced that I will fare better the next time. I am known not to give up inside the ring, so there is no reason to do it outside.

