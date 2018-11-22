PM, Adityanath lay foundation stones for city gas distribution projects in UP

national

Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from New Delhi, launched/laid foundation stones of city gas distribution projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid the foundation stones for city gas distribution projects for Kushinagar, Sant Kabeernagar and Gorakhpur, an official said.

Adityanath also announced that Torrent Gas Private Limited has been authorized to supply gas to households in Moradabad, Kanpur rural, Etawah and Aurraiya.

Yogi further said that for domestic use, natural gas will be supplied through pipelines. For industrial purposes, a natural gas distribution center would ensure quality and uninterrupted fuel supply.

The Chief Minister also informed that under the Ujjwala scheme, more than 72 lakh women in the state have been given free gas connections and that for increasing the income of farmers, a Rs 1200-crore ethanol plant was being established in Dhuriyapar.

