PM at G20: Coordinated efforts by largest economies will lead to faster recovery from pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 15th edition of the G20 Summit, chaired by Saudi Arabia this year.

Speaking at the summit, Modi said that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi tweeted that he had a very fruitful discussion with the G20 leaders and thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit virtually. Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the top world leaders who joined Modi through video conferencing to discuss the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the G20 Summit, I put forward a need to develop a new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet," he said in another tweet.

"Transparency in our processes helps in inspiring our societies to fight crisis collectively and with confidence. Spirit of trusteeship towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle," Modi added.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Multi-skilling and re-skilling to build a talent pool will enhance dignity and resilience of our workers. Value of new technologies should be measured by their benefit to humanity. #G20RiyadhSummit."

