PM-CARES Fund: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make their contribution

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for the uninitiated, made their share of donation and contribution to UNICEF a few days ago and some people weren't pleased with the same. A few of them asked them the reason for not making a donation to the PM-CARES Fund to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

The couple has now come forward to do the same and Kareena even took to her Instagram account to share with all about their necessary bit. And just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, she too didn't reveal the amount. She only asked us to do whatever possible it is for us to do in such trying times.

Have a look right here:

And a while ago, elder sister Karisma Kapoor also came out to share the news that she has also made her share of donation to the PM-CARES Fund, have a look right here:

And she also didn't tell us the amount she's donating and that actually seems the right thing to do! Hope the contribution of all the influential people continues!

