PM Modi, Amit Shah greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, wish for everyone's joy, prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended their greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for the prosperity of all. "Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," Prime Minister Modi's tweet read.

à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤-à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾!



Similarly, Shah tweeted, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Rajnath Singh also wished people on the occasion and hoped that Lord Ganesha will give everyone more power and strength to serve the country and society.

"My best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Shri Ganesha give everyone more power and strength to serve the country and society," Goyal's tweet in Hindi roughly read.



"Today the whole country needs the blessing of Mangalakarta-Vighnaharta. Best wishes to you on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," he added.

"Wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good health, wealth and prosperity," Singh tweeted.



Earlier in June, Prime Minister Modi had given a clarion call to citizens to use eco-friendly idols during the festival.



"Preparations would have begun for Ganesh Chaturthi. Can we try this time to make eco-friendly Ganesh idols and worship them? Can we forgo the worship of such idols, which, after being immersed in rivers or ponds, become a hazard for the water and the living organisms in it? I firmly believe that you will respond to my call," the Prime Minister had said in his monthly address to the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.



The Prime Minister's call has likely been heeded by many as several NGOs, organisations and self-help groups (SHGs) across the country resorted to creating idols made out of soil, gobar (cow dung), and other eco-friendly materials along with such measuring as adding seeds in them to promote greenery.



The ten-day celebrations for the festival begin today, however, this year it will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

