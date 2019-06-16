PM Modi: BJP will be at forefront of pro-people governance

national

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promised the citizens of the country to be at the forefront of 'pro-people governance,' facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

After the conclusion of the BJP's parliamentary party meeting here, Modi tweeted: "BJP is grateful for the people's blessings. We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance and facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.' Sharing pictures from the parliamentary party meet."

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the party leaders, who attended the meeting.

The parliamentary party executive committee meeting came close on the heels of an all-party meeting. The committee was reconstituted on Tuesday with Prime Minister Modi and Shah as its members.

Rajnath Singh has been appointed the Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha while Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed the Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

Prahlad Joshi has been appointed the government's Chief Whip while Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan will be the Deputy Chief Whip of the government in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha and Narayan Lal Panchariya has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in the Upper House of Parliament.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

On the first two days, new MPs will take the oath. The election of the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.

