PM Modi cautions police forces against elements exploiting caste fault lines

Addressing the valedictory ceremony at the Conference of Directors General and Inspectors Generals of Police at Kevadia in Gujarat, he called for building capacities in the area of cybersecurity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged police forces to be vigilant in countering the "dark forces of radicalisation" and cautioned them against divisive elements exploiting caste fault lines, saying terrorism had been limited to a small geographical area due to an effort of police forces.

Modi urged the police forces "to be vigilant in countering the dark forces of radicalisation and to engender trust among all communities across the nation."

Touching a note of caution, Modi noted that "caste fault lines are being exploited by divisive elements for short-term gains."

He appreciated the officers for looking at all issues in the national perspective and said it was the "biggest achievement of the changing nature" of the annual conference over the last few years.

Modi praised the police forces for their success in countering terrorism, "and limiting it to a small geographical area of the country" and said people were proud of the police force in Jammu and Kashmir for their role in countering terrorists, and successfully engaging them.

He stressed the importance of inter-state coordination in tackling crime.

He urged the police forces to continue working for the unity and integrity of India. "Let us strengthen forces that promote unity, and isolate divisive forces at the grassroots level," he said.

Noting that police personnel work hard in adverse circumstances, he said they often do not receive the recognition they deserve and called upon senior officers to work towards greater recognition of police personnel who work for the benefit of the people.

"Social media can be used effectively for this purpose," he said.

Modi appreciated the parade by the police forces of various states at the Statue of Unity on Thursday and said it would truly have been inspirational for all those who witnessed it.

He announced an annual Sardar Patel award for contribution towards national integration, open to all Indians.

The Prime Minister also presented President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to IB officers and congratulated and appreciated the medal winning officers of IB for their dedication and commitment to service.

Modi released a commemorative postage stamp on the National Police Memorial and said the place should become a source of inspiration for all.

He launched the portal of the Cyber Coordination Centre which is envisaged as an umbrella platform that will help law enforcement agencies coordinate their efforts to solve all cyber crimes and incidents.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Ministers of State for Home Hansraj Ahir and Kiren Rijiju were present on the occasion.

The conference was held at a tent city set up near the newly-unveiled large statue of the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

