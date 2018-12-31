PM Modi congratulates Hasina on her reelection as Bangladesh PM

national

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina over a telephone and congratulated her on being reelected in the country's general elections.

"Spoke to Sheikh Hasina Ji and congratulated her on the resounding victory in the Bangladesh elections," Modi tweeted.

"Wished her the very best for the tenure ahead," he said.

Modi also reiterated India's continued commitment to work together for the development of Bangladesh and further strengthening of bilateral relations.

Hasina won a new term with a landslide victory, the country's Election Commission said on Monday.

Her ruling Awami League party won a landslide of 288 votes out of the 300 parliamentary seats contested in the Sunday elections, surpassing its previous election wins and making her the Prime Minister for an unprecedented fourth term.

"We welcome the successful completion of the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement here.

"India warmly congratulates the people of Bangladesh for reaffirming their faith in democracy, development and the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," it said.

According to the statement, Modi, in his conversation with Hasina, expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Bangladesh will continue to flourish under her far-sighted leadership.

"The Prime Minister also reiterated the priority India attaches to Bangladesh as a neighbour, a close partner for regional development, security and cooperation, and a central pillar in India's Neighbourhood First Policy," it stated.

It also said that Hasina thanked Modi for being the first leader to call her to convey congratulations.

"She also thanked India for their consistent and generous support which has benefited Bangladesh's development, and appreciated PM's reiteration of this commitment," the statement said, adding that the conversation was "very cordial, fully reflecting the close and traditionally friendly relations between India and Bangladesh".

Ties between India and Bangladesh have remained strong and positive under the prime ministership of Hasina since 2009.

