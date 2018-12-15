PM Modi extends condolences to France terror attack victims

national

At least three people were killed and 13 others injured when a man opened fire at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his condolences to the victims of a terror attack in France earlier this week when French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian called on him.

"The Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Strasbourg in France, and said that India stands with France in the fight against terrorism," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

At least three people were killed and 13 others injured when a man opened fire at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday.

According to the PMO statement, Modi also warmly recalled the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India in March, as well as their recent interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Argentina.

"Le Drian briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments in the bilateral relationship, and French perspective on regional and global issues," it stated.

"The Prime Minister welcomed the strengthening of bilateral ties in all spheres, including defence, space, counter-terrorism, maritime security, and civil nuclear cooperation."

Earlier in the day, Le Drian held delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates