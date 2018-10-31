PM Modi government can't handle its own appointees: Sitaram Yechury

national

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the Modi government could not even handle its "own appointees" besides other crucial matters

Sitaram Yechury

Taking a dig at the RBI-government rift that came out in the open, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the Modi government could not even handle its "own appointees" besides other crucial matters.

"As even routine governance falters and slips, the economy slumps further. This government is incapable of handling its own appointees, institutions and crucial matters. These years will go down as among the darkest in our history," Yechury said in a tweet.

"Judiciary, Parliament, CBI... and now RBI (Reserve Bank of India). The Modi government has tried to damage every single institution. Now, this attempt to hold institutions responsible for the mess is a desperate bid to transfer blame for his utter failure of last four-and-a-half years," he added.

