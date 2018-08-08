PM Modi has always pushed for gender justice, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

national

I'm very proud to say that the Modi-led government has given a significant position to women leaders throughout the country".

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on women's safety, stating that the former party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always pushed for gender justice.

While speaking at women conclave 'Mahila Adhikar Sammelan' event, Prasad said, "Rahul needs to be responsible when he makes such kind of sweeping and baseless allegations. Today, the highest numbers of women MPs, MLAs, Mayors etc are in the BJP. We permitted women pilots to fly fighter planes of Indian Air Force. I'm very proud to say that Modi-led government has given significant position to women leaders throughout the country".

"Our party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has always pushed for gender justice. If Rahul can't see these things, then I have to say that making false allegations has become part of his politics' he added. Earlier today, the Congress President claimed that women need safeguarding from BJP's MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly).

"They talk a lot, but the Women's Reservation Bill is long pending. Congress told them clearly that the entire party will stand by them the day they decide to pass it. They said 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. I fail to understand whose daughter do they want to save. The daughters need to be saved from these BJP MLAs," remarked Rahul while addressing 'Mahila Adhikar Sammelan'.

Reacting to Gandhi's statement about BJP being a party only for men, Union Minister Smriti Irani had earlier in the day said "India's Defence Minister is a lady, External Affairs Minister is a lady and Lok Sabha Speaker is a lady. To disrespect women just because they are associated with BJP or RSS shows the level to which Rahul Gandhi will fall."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever