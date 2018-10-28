PM Modi: IT for Society to promote selfless service among youth

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about youth-oriented initiatives for encouraging selfless services and emphasised on encompassing the spirit of society before self.

During his 49th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, the Prime Minister outlined a recent portal named 'Self4Society' launched by him a few days back.

"The new generation is coming forward with renewed vigour and fresh ideas to serve others. I recently attended an event where I launched a portal named 'Self4Society'. The portal has been launched to motivate young IT and Electronics professionals towards social activities and to provide them opportunities and suitable platform for the same. The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by those youth for this work would make all Indians proud,â¿Â he said.

Terming such initiatives as â¿¿IT for Societyâ¿Â, Prime Minister Modi further underlined the spirit of service before self that this idea promotes.

"IT for Society is an initiative which encompasses the spirit of 'I to We' and service before self. Some are teaching children, some are teaching elders. Some have dedicated themselves to cleanliness while some are involved in helping farmers. Behind all this there is no greed but a spirit of selfless service," the Prime Minister said.

He also shared an example of one such selfless service where an innovator went an extra-mile to help the needy.

"One young boy learnt wheelchair basketball in order to help the divyang wheelchair basketball team. It is this spirit, this sacrifice, which defines a mission mode activity. Will there be any Indian who won't be proud of it? Every Indian will be proud of such acts. This spirit of 'Us Not Me' (Main Nahi Hum) will inspire us all," Prime Minister Modi said.

