PM Modi, KCR make tall promises, keep none: Ghulam Nabi Azad

national

Addressing a public rally here, Azad said the TRS supported BJP in passing several bills in the Parliament and on many issues

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of making tall promises and not keeping any of them.

Addressing a public rally here, Azad said the TRS supported BJP in passing several bills in the Parliament and on many issues.

"The Prime Minister and as his younger brother (Rao) lambi lambi phekthe hain (make tall promises) and they did not fullfill them," Azad alleged.

Azad attacked Rao over his promise to make a Dalit the Chief Minister of Telangana and promising 12 per cent reservation to Muslims. Alleging that Rao was running the government from his farm house, the Congress leader said, "No Chief Minister runs the government from a farm house. Every Chief Minister runs the government from Secretariat.

Vote out the Chief Minister who runs the government from a farm house."

"KCR betrayed minorities, Muslims, SCs/STs. He (KCR) promises 12 per cent reservation for Muslims. They are bluffing. And who is supporting them... MIM.

Because, whichever party forms the government.. whether it is the Congress or TDP or KCR government they (MIM) are with them... why because they have to encroach lands and hence they need support," Azad alleged.

Asserting that the alliance of Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS would form governments in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said, "We will all together form a government and carry out developmental works."

Alleging that the women in the country were unsafe, he said, "rape cases (incidents) under Modi government have increased."

Hitting out at Modi over the demonetisation move, he alleged that people of the country, especially farmers have meted out injustice through it and people also lost their jobs as industries shut down.

The TRS and BJP are going it alone in the December 7 assembly elections while the TDP is part of the Congress-led People's Front.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates