PM Modi lauds recipients of Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the recipients of Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards for their work in their respective fields.

He said that their work is an inspiration for others, and exhorted the awardees to go even further in their respective fields.

Modi said that the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is attributable to women in a large measure. â¿¿Swachhta has now become a public movement,â¿Â he said mentioning the progress at recently- concluded Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Prime Minister said the next step should be the conversion of waste to wealth. He also spoke on issues of tackling malnutrition and vaccinations for children through Mission Indradhanush.

"Women have a key role to play in ensuring success in both these areas,"Â he said.

Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was present on the occasion.

