PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple. The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. "PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya," the PMO tweeted. A helicopter would fly him to Ayodhya from Lucknow.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan', the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever