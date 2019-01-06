PM Modi: N Chandrababu Naidu daydreaming of becoming Prime Minister

national

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is daydreaming of becoming Prime Minister and alleged that he backstabbed TDP founder and his father-in-law N. T. Rama Rao twice.

During a video-conference with workers of Bharatiya Janata Party from five Lok Sabha constituencies, he said Naidu backstabbed NTR for a second time by joining hands with the Congress. He said Naidu was daydreaming of becoming PM though he had failed as the chief minister.

"It was NTR who led 'Congress-mukt' Bharat movement with anti-Congress National Front, but today his son-in-law bowed his head before Congress to save his power. NTR was a true icon of Telugu pride. NTR never forgot Congress for hurting Telugu pride and for betrayal of Telugu interests. Today those in power in Andhra Pradesh are so desperate to cling to their power that they betrayed Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back for second a time."

Modi called the opposition's alliance a crowd of "family-ruled parties", saying those unable to win over the people are resorting to violence.

"Those failed to win the hearts of the people or being rejected by them, are resorting to violence. Yesterday, a bomb was found outside the home of our Kerala MP V. Muralitharan. A conspiracy was hatched to kill him. Every day our workers are being targeted in Kerala and also in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

A BJP leader had said that Naidu on Friday vented his anger on a group of party workers after they blocked the CM's convoy to protest his comments against Modi.

Naidu had reportedly said, "You will get beaten up. Don't invite unnecessary trouble. You will be finished. Do you support the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh? People will teach you a lesson."

"The threat is an outcome of nervousness and insecurity. This means despite a huge government machinery, those in power are afraid. The threat means the BJP workers are succeeding," he said.

Modi warned opposition parties to never underestimate the power of BJP workers, saying once the party workers decide something, "no force can stop the party from getting success."

"For BJP what matter is the passion to serve Bharat Mata. In some parties what matters is a family. In others, what matters is one's fortune. And for many others, both family and fortune matter," Modi said.

PM interacted with BJP workers and volunteers from Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Narasaraopet and Tirupati constituencies in Rayalaseema region through Narendra Modi App.

Modi also targeted Naidu for promoting his son Nara Lokesh.

"The CM is so fixated with the rise of his son that he does not realise how his policies and corruption can lead to sunset of the state. To set the son, he (Naidu) is creating an atmosphere for the sunset of the state. He is promoting only his son, he is forgetting the sons and daughters of the state," he said.

"Today I ask you how is Telugu pride served by the hold of one family on power in Andhra Pradesh. How Telugu pride is served by neglecting people and sacrificing their interests by lying and abusing Modi day and night just because you are worried about losing power. Telugu pride can be restored when you have respect for all people just like NTR. It can be restored when you put interests of Andhra Pradesh above your interests and lust for power," Modi added.

He said Congress is a non-starter in the state and that the ruling TDP's "poor governance record" had totally been exposed.

"The BJP has been a victim of many lies. We are called a party of Hindi heartland and a party of upper castes. But we have formed governments in Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Tripura and many other states. People of Andhra Pradesh are looking for a change."

Modi urged party workers to make friends with the "foot soldiers" of the media and asked to talk to them, even beyond press meets.

