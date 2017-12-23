PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat temple visits pure votebank politics: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday described temple visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat as nothing but unscrupulous votebank politics

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday described temple visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat as nothing but unscrupulous votebank politics.



'During Gujarat elections, it seems like the Congress leaders and the BJP leaders were not campaigning for elections but were trying to visit the maximum number of temples. When assembly or parliament elections will start, I will also show them what a 'yatra' is? During election campaigns, I will also go to mosques and dargahs'. and wear the green flag. We won't mind if they both wear saffron but I will also wear green,' Owaisi told his supporters.

He also ridiculed Prime Minister Modi's seaplane ride from the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to the Dharoi Dam in Gujarat.

On December 12, Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi visited temples in Gujarat with the twin purpose of seeking blessings and wooing voters.

Rahul Gandhi today visited Gujarat's Somnath temple ahead of a review meeting with newly-elected MLAs and party workers.

