PM Modi should have met commitment on Andhra's special status: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said that Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was an assurance made by him on behalf of the Parliament and he had expected his successor, Narendra Modi, to fulfil it.

Speaking at a discussion on Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in the Rajya Sabha, Singh asserted that in 2014, when the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, 2014 was being debated, he had made the solemn commitment on the floor of the House as Prime Minister of India.

"'For purposes of Central assistance, Special Category Status will be extended to the successor state,' this had been decided in view of the fact that the revenue collection in Hyderabad will accrue entirely to the state of newly created Telangana," he said.

He said this commitment of Special Category Status to the successor state of Andhra Pradesh had been discussed with then Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley and other senior BJP leaders.

"Government is a continuing entity. Commitments made on the floor of the house have to be honoured and fulfilled. They are in nature of assurance on behalf of the Parliament. I had expected that my distinguished successor to fulfil the commitments I had made after consultations with his own colleagues," he said.

