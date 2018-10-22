PM Modi turned CBI into national disgrace: Arvind Kejriwal

national

The CBI on Sunday announced filing the case against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe to settle a case of meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who is facing multiple cases of money laundering and corruption

Arvind Kejriwal

In the wake of the CBI registering a corruption case against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the BJP has turned the CBI into a "national disgrace".

"During the Congress rule the Supreme Court had termed the CBI a caged parrot, Modi government has surpassed the Congress record and in its greed to victimize political opponents, it has turned the agency into a national disgrace," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Asthana had filed a complaint against CBI Director Alok Verma accusing him of interfering in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation corruption case involving the family members of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad.

