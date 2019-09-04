PM Modi visits Zvezda shipbuilding complex along with President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Zvezda shipbuilding complex along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and interacted with the management and workers of the shipyard on Wednesday.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region. In his two-day visit in the country, he will also hold summit talks with President Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

During his visit to the shipyard, Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by President Putin. The two leaders hugged and shook hands before their departure for Zvezda shipyard. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted about PM Modi and Russian President Putin spending quality time together on board a ship on their way to Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

At the shipyard, Modi interacted with the management and workers of the plant. In the future, the ships built at that shipyard is said to be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India, President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Tass.

The Zvezda shipyard is reportedly being set up on the base of the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center by a consortium of Rosneft, Rosneftegaz and Gazprombank. The Russian news agency further reported that the shipyard will produce heavy tonnage ships, offshore platform elements, ice-class vessels, special vessels, and other marine equipment.

After their visit to the shipyard, the two leaders will also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit on simultaneously the Eastern Economic Forum, which the country has hosted since 2015 to boost partnerships with Asian countries.

The agenda of the summit talks between the two leaders include a number of key regional issues, including the Afghan peace process and situation in the Gulf region.

In terms of exploration and exploitation, and purchase, both sides are expected to lay down a five-year roadmap 2019-2024 chalking out possibilities of cooperation in oil and gas sector.

Modi had a warmly welcome at the Vladivostok airport on his arrival to the country where he received a guard of honour at the airport. Before visiting Russia, Modi said in his departure statement that he looked forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Putin.

"I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," Modi said in the statement.

The forum reportedly focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region.

While briefing the Russian media, Modi said he shared a "special chemistry" with the Russian President and expressed his keenness on technology transfers so that both sides can make military equipment in India at cheaper rates for export to third countries.

"I am confident that this visit will give a new vector, new energy and a new impetus to the relations between our countries," Modi further said in the statement.

Russia and India are set to sign about 15 documents, including some in the military-technical sectors, within the framework of the 20th Russian-Indian summit that will take place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Tass report was quoted by PTI.

