PM Modi's address: 'People taking COVID-19 lightly, absolutely wrong'

PM Modi on Tuesday afternoon informed the nation from his Twitter handle that he will share a message at 6 pm.

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," PM Modi tweeted, appealing everyone to join him.

In his address from his official YouTube channel, Modi said that recent photos and videos have shown that people are taking coronavirus and health advisories lightly; some also think that the pandemic is over. But it is not right.

He added that if one goes out without masks they are endangering the lives of their family members and kids.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27.

In the last edition of Mann ki Baat the Prime Minister had talked about the passage of farm bills and the values of the Indian family system. He also talked about the 2016 surgical strikes and hailed the courage of the Indian soldiers.

