PM Naredra Modi now looting farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of "looting farmers" in the name of its much-touted crop insurance scheme, the "Pradhanmantri Bima Fasal Yojana".

Taking cognisance of an IANS story in which journalist and farm activist P. Sainath asserted that the crop insurance scheme was a "bigger scam than even the Rafale scam", Gandhi on Twitter accused Modi of promoting crony capitalism.

"After looting the Air Force in Rafale, now the farmers are being looted in the name of crop insurance. The motive is one: fill thousands of crores of rupees in the accounts of suit-boot friends," he said in Hindi.

The Congress President has been attacking Modi and his government for corruption in the Rafale jets deal.

"The government's policies are anti-farmer. The Pradhanmantri Bima Fasal Yojana is a bigger racket than even the Rafale scam," Sainath said on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Last week, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that French company Dassault Aviation paid Rs 284 crore as "first instalment of kickbacks" to Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to survive a probe in the Rafale jet deal.

He claimed that the PM was spending "sleepless nights" fearing action against him if a probe was conducted into the Rafale deal and that CBI Chief Alok Verma was "removed" as he wanted to investigate the deal. Gandhi, however, gave no evidence or documents to substantiate his allegations.

