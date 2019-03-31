PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address poll rallies in Telangana

national

Hyderabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari among others will address a series of poll rallies in Telangana.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya told ANI: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mahbubnagar was successful as the public are losing faith in the Congress party. On April 1, PM Modi is set to address an election rally for four constituencies--Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, and Chevella--at LB stadium."

"These rallies will be followed by election campaign by other 40 star campaigners of the party including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, and Nitin Gadkari," he said.

He said that on April 2, Rajnath Singh will address a public, followed by Amit Shah and Sushma Swaraj, who will participate in the election campaigning on April 4.

