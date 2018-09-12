PM Narendra Modi announces new cleanliness drive at 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'

national

The prime minister termed the mission as a "historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India"

Narendra Modi. File Photo/PTI

Indian PM Narendra Modi is known for his cleanliness campaign and always urges fellow citizens to take part in keeping the city clean. Ever since he assumed the office in May 2014, Narendra Modi has put extra emphasis on how to make India clean and has taken extra initiative to keep this movement going.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' from September 15 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In a video message, he called upon people to join the movement on Saturday morning. "I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission after which swachhata (cleanliness) activities will begin," he said.

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' (cleanliness is true service) is a great way to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he said. He pointed out that on October 2 when the country marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Swachh Bharat Mission will complete four years. The prime minister termed the mission as a "historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India."

Narendra Modi electorally will face challenges in coming months as three BJP ruled states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will go for elections. This before BJP faces 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

