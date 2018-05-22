PM Narendra Modi arrives in India after his Sochi visit

Following the event, children took Prime Minister Modi's autographs. One of the children brought along a glass slab, on which Prime Minister Modi wrote a message

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on late Tuesday midnight after wrapping up his one-day informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Sochi. Earlier Prime Minister Modi visited the Moya Russia-Ethno centre, along with President Vladimir, where he saw various ancient artifacts crafted by Russian artisans and also held talks with local artists.

He then addressed students at Sirius educational centre situated at Sochi in Russia, where he invited the students to visit India.

Following the event, children took Prime Minister Modi's autographs. One of the children brought along a glass slab, on which Prime Minister Modi wrote a message.

Prime Minister Modi also enjoyed a yacht-ride in the Black sea of the Atlantic Ocean situated in Eastern Russia along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi held one-one talks with President Putin, in which he reiterated the strong bilateral relations between two countries.

He further termed the Indo-Russian bilateral relations as a special privileged partnership. India and Russia expressed their concern over terrorism and radicalization during the informal Summit. The two leaders also expressed their determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two sides also "noted with satisfaction" the expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

