PM Narendra Modi arrives in Madhya Pradesh to unveil development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday, is scheduled to inaugurate a number of development projects worth crores of rupees in the poll-bound state during his day-long visit.

Modi landed at the Raja Bhoj Airport here around 12 p.m. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other state ministers.

He then left for Mohanpura on a chopper to inaugurate the Mohanpura Irrigation Project in Rajgarh district. The Rs 3,866 crore irrigation project includes a dam and a canal system which would benefit 727 villages in the state.

He will visit later Indore, the city which has officially been declared the cleanest in the country under Swachh Survekshan 2018. He will felicitate the winners of the Swachh Survekshan 2018 cleanliness survey.

He will give away awards to the representatives of Indore, Bhopal and Chandigarh, the cities that secured top three positions in the survey, an official said.

Modi will also inaugurate the state government's 'Sutra Seva: MP Ki Apni Bus' urban transport scheme at Indore's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The economy service is being introduced in 20 selected cities of the state.

He will leave for New Delhi at 5.50 p.m.

