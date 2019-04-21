PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal condemns blasts in Sri Lanka

national

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: A series of coordinated bomb attacks on churches and hotels on Sunday rocked Sri Lanka. The attacks are considered to be one of the deadliest blasts in the country's history. Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.

Condemning serial blasts in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said there is no place for barbarism in the region. He also said that India stands in solidarity with the people of the island nation.

"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region," he tweeted. He said, India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the terror attack in Sri Lanka on Sunday in "strongest terms", saying enemies of humanity cannot be allowed to succeed.

"Extremely sad news from Sri Lanka on Easter. Enemies of humanity cannot be allowed to succeed in any part of the world and acts of terror should be condemned in strongest terms," he said in a tweet.

Six near-simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 160 people and injuring over 450 others, in one of the deadliest blasts in the island nation's history.

(With inputs from PTI)

