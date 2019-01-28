PM Narendra Modi biopic begins filming in Ahmedabad

bollywood

The film based on PM Narendra Modi's life will have Vivek Oberoi portraying the character of the prime minister

Vivek Oberoi as PM Narendra Modi

The upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. Filming has already begun on January 28 in Ahmedabad. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news alongside a picture of the film's team.

Narendra Modi biopic filming begins in #Ahmedabad today... Will be shot at various locations in #Gujarat... #PMNarendraModi stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Costars Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar... Directed by Omung Kumar B... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. pic.twitter.com/FJP3EQ1kMO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

The biopic will be shot at various locations across Gujarat, Delhi and Uttarakhand. The film will trace the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister, and later his election as the Prime Minister.

Earlier this month, the first look poster of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Reportedly, the character of PM Modi was going to be portrayed by Paresh Rawal who had to back out of the project due to some unknown reasons.

The film also stars Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. Directed by Omung Kumar, the biopic will be produced by Sandip Ssingh.

