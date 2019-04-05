PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court to hear plea on April 8

bollywood

Initially, the Supreme Court was reluctant to entertain the plea against PM Narendra Modi biopic saying that the petitioner should instead approach the High Court for the relief.

Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi in this film's poster.

Vivek Oberoi-starrer film PM Narendra Modi's release was postponed from its initial release date of April 5. The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear on April 8 a plea seeking to block the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was scheduled to release on April 5. A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee agreed to hear the plea by Aman Panwar, one of the Congress spokesman, contending that the release of Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.

Mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court that the release of the film produced by three members of the ruling party in the midst of the election would disturb level playing field which is so essential for the purity of election and democracy.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi biopic's release delayed by a week

Initially, the court was reluctant to entertain the plea saying that the petitioner should instead approach the High Court for the relief.

Singhvi told the bench that similar pleas have already been turned down by the Delhi and Bombay High Courts and it would be futile going back to them with the similar prayer to block the release of the biopic "PM Narendra Modi".

While Vivek Oberoi features as PM Narendra Modi, the film also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan, the film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi.

Also read: Javed Akhtar on PM Narendra Modi biopic credit row: There has to be basic honesty

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS