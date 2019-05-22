PM Narendra Modi cave' all set to become spiritual destination
Within a few days, the "Dhyan Kutia" cave has virtually been rechristened as the "Modi cave" by a large number of people who are enquiring about its booking
On May 19, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple. PM Modi, who arrived in Kedarnath on May 18, meditated at a cave called 'Dhyan Kutia'. And now, the cave at the Kedarnath shrine where Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated overnight is all set to become a spiritual tourist destination.
The cave at the #Kedarnath shrine where Prime Minister #NarendraModi meditated overnight is all set to become a spiritual #tourist destination.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 22, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/FzHdZLYNFZ
Within a few days, the "Dhyan Kutia" cave has virtually been rechristened as the "Modi cave" by a large number of people who are enquiring about its booking.
The iconic Badrinath Temple remains an important part of our culture and ethos.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019
Had the honour of joining the Puja at the Temple today. pic.twitter.com/AcHJxImztU
Developed by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), a government enterprise which promotes tourism in the state, the cave - at a height of over 12,000 feet in the hills around the shrine - comprises a small area with an attached bathroom and a window overlooking the majestic temple.
Majestic and magnificent.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019
Serene and spiritual.
There is something very special about the Himalayas.
It is always a humbling experience to return to the mountains. pic.twitter.com/o01iPJ5dl3
On May 19, PM Narendra Modi, who was wrapped in a saffron robe meditated there for nearly 17 hours. Since then, the pictures of him mediating at the cave has gone viral on social media.
"We will shortly open this cave for tourists through online booking. Until now, due to some technical snag, booking is closed," GMVN General Manager B.L. Rana said.
Denying media reports that there are luxuries inside the cave, Rana said there is only a single bed, a bucket and a mug for bathing. The cave has an electricity connection but there is no network for mobile phones.
The Prime Minister had said that he remained cut off from the world when he was inside the cave. "There was no communication (inside the cave) and there was a small window through which I could see the Kedarnath temple," Modi had said.
At the moment, the bell system which connects the cave with the GMVN office at the shrine is not working. Through this bell, the visitor in the cave can reach the GMVN office for enquiries or help at any time.
"We are trying to restore the bell system and will open the cave for bookings when it is restored," said Rana. The per day rent of the cave has been lowered to Rs 990, from the earlier rate of Rs 3,000.
