PM Narendra Modi condemns Naxal attack, Congress slams government

national

However, both Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refrained from targeting the government over the incident and expressed their grief over the death of security personnel

Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the dastardly Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra in which 15 police commandos were killed, saying those responsible will not be spared even as the Congress party slammed the Centre for "failing to secure the country".

"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," the PM tweeted.

"Once again terrorists have targeted the convoys of our jawans. Clearly despite their tall talk, no lessons from Pulwama have been learnt It is a wake-up call for state and Central government, country needs preventive action, accountability for this failure and not jumlas and lectures," AICC Treasurer Ahmed Patel tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Strongly condemn the attack on C-60 Commandos in Gadchiroli. My condolences to their families. Their sacrifice would not go in vain. 390 jawans have been martyred in Naxal attacks in the past five years that expose hollow claims by Modi government of securing India."

However, both Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refrained from targeting the government over the incident and expressed their grief over the death of security personnel.

"I have been saddened by the death of security personnel. My condolences with the families of those killed," tweeted Rahul.

"My tributes to the jawans killed in the Naxal violence. I and the Congress party are with the family of the martyrs. The entire country is against such Naxal violence. We will fight the menace together," Priyanka tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates