PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Jagdish Thakkar, meets family

Hours after his death, the Prime Minister met the deceased's family and expressed his condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Jagdish Thakkar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Prime Minister's office (PMO). Seventy-year-old Thakkar breathed his last in the national capital on Monday.

Hours after his death, the Prime Minister met the deceased¿s family and expressed his condolences.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Remembering Thakkar for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature, PM Modi posted another tweet, "Several journalists would have regularly interacted with Jagdishbhai over the years. We have lost a wonderful person, who loved his work and did it with utmost diligence."

Thakkar, an Information Department Officer from Gujarat, was appointed as the Prime Minister¿s PRO in 2014, soon after PM Modi took office.

He began his career as a journalist with a local daily in Gujarat and became an Information Officer with the Gujarat Government in late 1970s. He was later posted as the PRO of the then Gujarat Chief Minister in 1989.

Thakkar is survived by his wife and son.

The last rites of Jagdish Thakkar will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium at 4.15 pm today.

