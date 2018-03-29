PM Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO on successful satellite launch

The satellite was launched from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of the GSAT-6A communication satellite onboard its GSLV rocket.

"Congratulations to ISRO and other stakeholders on the successful launch of GSLV-F08 with indigenous cryogenic stage," he tweeted.

"GSAT-6A, a communication satellite, will provide new possibilities for mobile applications. Proud of ISRO for taking the nation towards new heights and a brighter future," Modi said.

The satellite was launched from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, over 100 km from here.

